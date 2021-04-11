Araqchi: US desire to maintain sanctions on Iran is one of biggest obstacles to revive JCPOA

One big obstacle to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal is the American desire to keep the sanctions on Iran in place, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, Tasnim reported.

In an interview with Japan’s NHK on the sidelines of the latest round of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission in Vienna, Araqchi said the biggest obstacle in the course of efforts to revive the JCPOA is Washington's desire to maintain sanctions.

He also said the US must lift all sanctions imposed under Trump—not only those related to the nuclear deal.

“Our position is actually that if the US is interested to come back to the JCPOA, they should not only lift all JCPOA-related sanctions, but also all sanctions imposed or re-imposed or re-labeled during Trump administration,” the Iranian diplomat stressed.

Araqchi also noted that the best outcome would be a conclusion within five or six weeks, citing Iran's willingness to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect nuclear facilities to some extent until late May.