Kyrgyzstan holding constitutional referendum

Kyrgyzstan on Sunday is holding a referendum on constitutional amendments.
The elections in the country will be held at the bodies of representatives of 28 cities and 420 villages.
Twenty-five political parties are running for the Bishkek government.
Also, the citizens shall answer the question as to whether to adopt a law on the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, whose draft has been submitted to the referendum.
A total of 3,606,201 eligible voters are registered in the lists of referendum participants.