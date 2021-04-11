News
Sunday
April 11
Kyrgyzstan holding constitutional referendum
Kyrgyzstan holding constitutional referendum
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kyrgyzstan on Sunday is holding a referendum on constitutional amendments.

The elections in the country will be held at the bodies of representatives of 28 cities and 420 villages.

Twenty-five political parties are running for the Bishkek government.

Also, the citizens shall answer the question as to whether to adopt a law on the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan, whose draft has been submitted to the referendum.

A total of 3,606,201 eligible voters are registered in the lists of referendum participants.
