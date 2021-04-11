Iran places travel ban on 39 countries

PM Pashinyan is now de facto traitor, nation-destroyer, says Armenia ex-deputy defense minister

At least 12 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peru hospital

Kyrgyzstan holding constitutional referendum

New Pentagon chief in Israel on first official visit

Araqchi: US desire to maintain sanctions on Iran is one of biggest obstacles to revive JCPOA

Armenia Ambassador Arman Navasardyan dies aged 82

Republicans will win 2024 US presidential election, says Trump

Crimea comments on promises of Turkey’s Erdogan to Ukraine’s Zelensky

Accident occurs at Iran nuclear facility

European Parliament to hold special discussion on issue of immediate return of Armenian captives

Eleven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Luxurious wedding of Prosperous Armenia Party leader’s son is slammed on Internet

Iran to soon join national cryptocurrencies owners’ club

Political scientist: Armenia ruling force has no chance of winning if other forces run successful election campaign

650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers

France police stop activities of gang involved in illegal arms trade

Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral

King of Norway recovers from knee surgery

Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene

Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen

French transport company plans to restore port of Beirut in 3 years

Prince Philip's funeral date set

Armenia's jewelry sector records 13.3% decline, jewelry production falls 34.1%

German Foreign Minister calls Vienna talks on Iranian nuclear program constructive

Talks between Zelenskyy and Erdogan kick off in Turkey

European Council head says he slept badly at night because of incident with chairs during meeting in Ankara

Fire breaks out in park near US Embassy in Yerevan

Rouhani: 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran is caused by British strain spreading from Iraq

ISIS unit leader detained in Afghanistan

Armenian Ombudsman and Head of Armenians Unions discuss issues of protecting rights of Armenians in Russia

Germany declares Turkey a high-risk zone for COVID-19 infection

7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Artsakh

Bloomberg: US Secretary of State to discuss in Brussels with NATO and EU Russia's actions in connection with Ukraine

1,009 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Biden on late British prince Philip: His legacy will live on

Thousands of people evacuated due to volcanic eruption in one of Caribbean islands

Artsakh MFA: Tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in memory of our people

China regulator fines Alibaba $ 2.78 billion

Nearly 20 monkeys escape from German zoo

Twitter intends to buy Clubhouse for $ 4bn

Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals

Plans for Prince Philip's funeral changed due to coronavirus pandemic

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: When I decide I want to assume responsibility, I will throw PM out the window

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure

Mikayel Minasyan: Nikol Pashinyan caused anti-Russian chaos in Armenia that will destroy centuries-old friendship

Belgium MFA to allocate grant for necessary equipment to conduct surgeries for those wounded in Karabakh war

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican on participation in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Zhirinovsky calls for immediate termination of air communication with Turkey

Yemen: A child under the age of five dies every 10 minutes of preventable causes

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: We Armenians were betrayed and embarrassed, not defeated

Armenia and Russian education ministers discuss interstate scholarship program

Missing Armenian servicemen's relatives open entrance to Armenia MOD, not satisfied with meeting with army official

Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Brazilian Supreme Court orders Senate to open government investigation over COVID-19 crisis

Austria President receives COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia Deputy PM receives Germany Ambassador

Relatives of missing Armenian servicemen and POWs are in Armenia MOD building for nearly 3 hours

Norwegian police fine PM for violating social distancing rules

Several Armenian performing artists receive Yerevan mayor's awards

Armenia ex-PM: Erdogan and Aliyev will give Nikol Pashinyan money ahead of elections, he will distribute funds

Plane 'carrying Armenian POWs' lands empty in Yerevan, Prince Philip dies aged 99, 09.04.21 digest

Armenia ex-PM: POWs can't be exchanged for lands

Putin holds phone talks with Erdogan

Armenia Ombudsman addresses CoE Committee of Ministers for immediate return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

US senators promote bill to counter China's growing political and financial power

Russia MFA dismisses OSCE Minsk Group former US co-chair's statements on Karabakh

Vaccinations and quarantines reduce number of infections in England by 60%

Armenia MOD officials spent the night in their offices

Open Society Foundations-Armenia executive director Larisa Minasyan stepping down

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Hirair Hovnanian rendered invaluable support to homeland (PHOTOS)

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister introduces new governor of Tavush Province

Why does commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh refute Armenia authorities?

Parent of missing Armenian serviceman: Azerbaijanis sent me a list with Azerbaijan code telling me my son is with them

Bright Armenia on return of captives: They tried to do PR on tragedy

Dollar falls after long rise in Armenia

Analyst: Armenia will most likely hold snap elections

Ukraine president to visit Turkey

Karabakh President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Armenia premier extends condolences on passing of Hirair Hovnanian

Parents of missing Azerbaijani servicemen demand meeting with State Security Service chief

Aliyev meets with Russia Prosecutor General

Pashinyan: EBRD 2020 investment portfolio was largest in Armenia

Boris Johnson says Prince Philip 'inspired the lives of countless young people'

US Ambassador on upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Armenia

Relatives of POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province shut down road and railway

Prince Philip dies aged 99

Hraparak.am: Muradov on empty plane that arrived in Yerevan from Baku - It was false provocation

China reiterates its call on international community to oppose vaccine nationalism

Italian ambassador summoned to Turkish MFA

Hirair Hovnanian dies aged 91

Tense situation outside Armenia MOD grounds continues

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Arrangements for return of captives have been violated

Situation tense outside Armenia MOD

Armenia legislature committee puts off discussion of matter of arming residents of border villages

Russia State Duma chairman to meet with Armenia parliament speaker

Mike Pompeo to host on Fox News as contributor

Armenia MOD dismisses information that Azerbaijan-Turkey delegation has arrived in Yerevan