Accident occurs at Iran nuclear facility

An accident has happened in the electricity network of a nuclear enrichment facility in central Iran, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said, Tasnim reported.
Behrooz Kamalvandi said that the accident happened in part of the electricity network of ‘Ahmadi Roshan’ nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz on Saturday morning.
The accident has not resulted in any casualties or contamination, he added.
Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the incident, the spokesman noted.