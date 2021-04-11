Iran places travel ban on 39 countries

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday that the country placed travel ban on 39 countries amid the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic in Iran, IRNA reported.

Eslami said that all tourism agencies must comply with the Coronavirus National Headquarters regulations banning any tour to Turkey, as normal flights to and from Turkey are still operating because of trading issues.

Iran’s Khuzestan Province has gone red in terms of coronavirus spread, he said, adding that travels to and from Iraq was prohibited due to the health situation in this province.

He further said that teams are settled on border crosses to do coronavirus tests to stop infected people on entry.

He added that the ban on UK flights is still in place and that it wasn’t still known when Turkey tours would resume operation.