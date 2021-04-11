News
Sunday
April 11
News
650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN. – As of Sunday morning, 650 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 202,817 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,735cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 783, the total respective number so far is 181,963, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,167.

And 3,426 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 902,716 such tests have been performed to date. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
