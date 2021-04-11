Luxurious wedding of Prosperous Armenia Party leader’s son is slammed on Internet

The luxurious wedding of the son of Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party and oligarch MP, is being discussed on the Internet.

At Sunday’s wedding, the newlyweds arrived at the church by helicopter, and the wedding party ended with a magnificent fireworks display lasting about 30 minutes, which has caused the indignation of Facebook users.

"After that very needless, very inappropriate fireworks display, wonder how many thousands of people thought that, nonetheless, the right thing [to do] is to deprive Tsarukyan [of his wealth]? Even I thought that the cannons of fireworks should be nationalized—period! It is awfully unpleasant, awfully ...," human rights activist Ruben Melikyan wrote on Facebook.

"Feast at the time of the plague, or more accurately, on the ruins of the state," wrote political scientist Andranik Tevanyan.

"Do you want to get married, get married...But will luxury give you happiness? Will luxury give you children to be proud of? Will luxury make your family a small cell of the Armenian state? Will luxury make the children coming from your family a person fit for society? Is it now the time for luxury in general?," lawyer Yervand Varosyan wrote on Facebook.