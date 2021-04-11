News
Israel says it will work closely with US to help ensure “new” Iran deal protects Tel Aviv interests
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Israel will work with Washington to ensure any "new agreement" on Iran's nuclear program will safeguard regional security, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Sunday, AFP reported.

The comments came as Austin made the first high-level US trip to Israel since talks resumed on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which the Jewish state fiercely opposed.

Gantz said, "We will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region and protect the State of Israel."
