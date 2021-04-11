Syria resumes civil aviation with Russia

First flight of the Syrian Airlines from Damascus International Airport arrived in Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on Sunday, as the Syrian Airlines resumed its flights to Russia amid health measures that ensure safe transportation for passengers, SANA reported.
Director of the ground operations at the Syrian Airlines, Wael al-Hadiri, said in a statement that the first flight has left Damascus International Airport on Sunday to Russian Vnukovo Airport to signify the resumption of air transport between the two countries after months’ hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Al-Hadiri indicated that the flight was scheduled to arrive in Russia and return to Damascus International Airport at 8:40pm local time.
Al-Hadiri pointed out that a weekly flight will be run from Damascus International Airport to Russia, taking into account all preventive measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating all preventive and safety measures have been implemented at Damascus International Airport, including sterilization, wearing masks, and place distancing.
On March 25, Russia announced resumption of civil aviation transport for passengers with a number of countries, including Syria, starting from April.