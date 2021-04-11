Prince Philip statue to be erected in downtown London

Serie A: Roma win, Mkhitaryan returns to pitch

Syria resumes civil aviation with Russia

Armenia authorities are engaged in dealings with Azerbaijan, says Artsakh MP

Premier League: Tottenham lose to Man United

Director of Armenian college in France’s Sevres dies

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia finish 3rd in medal standings

Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter found dead in Yerevan

Premier League: West Ham beat Leicester City

Roma announce starting XI, Mkhitaryan among subs

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan recently meets with NGO-representing intellectuals (PHOTOS)

Serie A: Juve, Napoli, Lazio win

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia’s Minasyan becomes silver medalist, Lalayan wins bronze

Israel says it will work closely with US to help ensure “new” Iran deal protects Tel Aviv interests

Azerbaijanis fire at farmers working at fields of Karabakh village

Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican to authorities: Stop taking people for fool, you—for saints

Raiola wants salary of €1.1mn per week for Haaland

Iran places travel ban on 39 countries

Sylvester Stallone becomes member of Trump's private club

PM Pashinyan is now de facto traitor, nation-destroyer, says Armenia ex-deputy defense minister

Serie A: Inter defeat Cagliari

At least 12 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peru hospital

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia’s Dalalyan places 4th

Kyrgyzstan holding constitutional referendum

New Pentagon chief in Israel on first official visit

Chloe Zhao wins Directors Guild of America Award for “Nomadland”

PSG’s Verratti, Florenzi recover from COVID-19

Araqchi: US desire to maintain sanctions on Iran is one of biggest obstacles to revive JCPOA

Armenia Ambassador Arman Navasardyan dies aged 82

Bafta Film Awards 2021 announces first winners

Republicans will win 2024 US presidential election, says Trump

Crimea comments on promises of Turkey’s Erdogan to Ukraine’s Zelensky

Accident occurs at Iran nuclear facility

European Parliament to hold special discussion on issue of immediate return of Armenian captives

Eleven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Luxurious wedding of Prosperous Armenia Party leader’s son is slammed on Internet

Koeman: 2-2 score would have been fair

Actor gives details about “Friends” reunion special

Iran to soon join national cryptocurrencies owners’ club

Political scientist: Armenia ruling force has no chance of winning if other forces run successful election campaign

650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Zidane: It doesn't change anything in championship race

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers

France police stop activities of gang involved in illegal arms trade

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend gets tattoo with her name (PHOTOS)

Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral

La Liga: Real beat Barca

King of Norway recovers from knee surgery

Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene

Borussia Dortmund beat Stuttgart

What do you need to eat after being vaccinated against COVID-19?

Chelsea defeat Crystal Palace 4-1

Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen

Milan beat Parma 3-1, Ibrahimovic gets red card

Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash: Starting lineups (PHOTOS)

French transport company plans to restore port of Beirut in 3 years

Prince Philip's funeral date set

Armenia's jewelry sector records 13.3% decline, jewelry production falls 34.1%

Mkhitaryan is in Roma starting lineup

German Foreign Minister calls Vienna talks on Iranian nuclear program constructive

Talks between Zelenskyy and Erdogan kick off in Turkey

European Champion Samvel Gasparyan: I dedicate my victory to our heroes who died in Artsakh

European Council head says he slept badly at night because of incident with chairs during meeting in Ankara

Fire breaks out in park near US Embassy in Yerevan

Leeds defeat Manchester City 2-1

Rouhani: 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran is caused by British strain spreading from Iraq

Belgrade Spring Chess Festival: Hayk Martirosyan wins tournament

ISIS unit leader detained in Afghanistan

Scientists explain emergence of especially dangerous pathogens of tuberculosis

Meghan Markle will not be present at Prince Philip's funeral

Armenian Ombudsman and Head of Armenians Unions discuss issues of protecting rights of Armenians in Russia

Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash: Possible starting lineups (PHOTOS)

Germany declares Turkey a high-risk zone for COVID-19 infection

7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Artsakh

Samvel Gasparyan wins European champion title, Arsen Martirosyan becomes vice-champion (PHOTOS)

Bloomberg: US Secretary of State to discuss in Brussels with NATO and EU Russia's actions in connection with Ukraine

Prince Harry to return to UK for Prince Philip's funeral

1,009 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Biden on late British prince Philip: His legacy will live on

Even mild COVID-19 can have dangerous consequences, scientists claim

James Franco accused of child molestation

Thousands of people evacuated due to volcanic eruption in one of Caribbean islands

Artsakh MFA: Tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in memory of our people

China regulator fines Alibaba $ 2.78 billion

Nearly 20 monkeys escape from German zoo

Twitter intends to buy Clubhouse for $ 4bn

Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals

Plans for Prince Philip's funeral changed due to coronavirus pandemic

What problems do you need to contact polyclinic?

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: When I decide I want to assume responsibility, I will throw PM out the window

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure

European Weightlifting Championships: Armenia's Hakob Mkrtchyan scores bronze medal (PHOTOS)

Mikayel Minasyan: Nikol Pashinyan caused anti-Russian chaos in Armenia that will destroy centuries-old friendship

Belgium MFA to allocate grant for necessary equipment to conduct surgeries for those wounded in Karabakh war

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican on participation in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Zhirinovsky calls for immediate termination of air communication with Turkey

Yemen: A child under the age of five dies every 10 minutes of preventable causes

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: We Armenians were betrayed and embarrassed, not defeated

Armenia and Russian education ministers discuss interstate scholarship program

Missing Armenian servicemen's relatives open entrance to Armenia MOD, not satisfied with meeting with army official