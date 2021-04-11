News
Sunday
April 11
Azerbaijanis fire at farmers working at fields of Karabakh village
Azerbaijanis fire at farmers working at fields of Karabakh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Recently, the Azerbaijanis fired at the farmers who were working at the fields of Sarushen village in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artsakh MP Metakse Hakobyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"During broad daylight, they fired at the people working at the field; specifically, in the direction of the tractor working at the field. In my view, the enemy is putting pressure to take control of the road leading to Shushi [town]," she said.

Sarushen is a border village, and Azerbaijanis travel to Shushi every day from nearby this rural community.

The village has been completely resettled after the recent war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
