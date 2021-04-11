Azerbaijanis fire at farmers working at fields of Karabakh village

Recently, the Azerbaijanis fired at the farmers who were working at the fields of Sarushen village in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artsakh MP Metakse Hakobyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"During broad daylight, they fired at the people working at the field; specifically, in the direction of the tractor working at the field. In my view, the enemy is putting pressure to take control of the road leading to Shushi [town]," she said.
Sarushen is a border village, and Azerbaijanis travel to Shushi every day from nearby this rural community.
The village has been completely resettled after the recent war.