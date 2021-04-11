Prince Philip statue to be erected in downtown London

UK lawmakers have backed plans to commemorate Prince Philip with a statue on The Mall in central London, The Daily Mail reported.
The proposals have secured cross-party backing, with MPs arguing a prominent statue would be a “fitting tribute to mark a lifetime of public service and duty.”
It is thought that both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and parliamentary opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer are in favor of the move.
One Downing Street source told The Sunday Telegraph that the idea was one that Johnson is likely to support.
Meanwhile, an opposition Labour Party source said: “The Duke of Edinburgh dedicated his life to the service of our country and the Queen. A statue would seem a fitting tribute for his years of service.”
A petition calling for a statue of the Duke of Edinburgh has already been signed by thousands of people after it was launched in the wake of his death at the age of 99 on Friday.
Save Our Statues launched a change.org campaign calling on the UK government to erect a monument to the Duke of Edinburgh in London.