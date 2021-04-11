News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Prince Philip statue to be erected in downtown London
Prince Philip statue to be erected in downtown London
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

UK lawmakers have backed plans to commemorate Prince Philip with a statue on The Mall in central London, The Daily Mail reported
The proposals have secured cross-party backing, with MPs arguing a prominent statue would be a “fitting tribute to mark a lifetime of public service and duty.” 
It is thought that both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and parliamentary opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer are in favor of the move. 
One Downing Street source told The Sunday Telegraph that the idea was one that Johnson is likely to support.
Meanwhile, an opposition Labour Party source said: “The Duke of Edinburgh dedicated his life to the service of our country and the Queen. A statue would seem a fitting tribute for his years of service.”
A petition calling for a statue of the Duke of Edinburgh has already been signed by thousands of people after it was launched in the wake of his death at the age of 99 on Friday. 
Save Our Statues launched a change.org campaign calling on the UK government to erect a monument to the Duke of Edinburgh in London.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Director of Armenian college in France’s Sevres dies
Father Haroutiun Bezdikian of the Samuel Moorat Armenian College…
 Armenia Ambassador Arman Navasardyan dies aged 82
From 1991 to 1993, he served as Deputy Foreign Minister…
 Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral
The UK Prime Minister…
 Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen
In the medical wing of Windsor Castle...
 Prince Philip's funeral date set
Farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle...
 80-year-old Turkish actress may face 4 years in prison for 'offending' Erdogan
During the hearings, Aydan refuted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos