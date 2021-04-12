New Christ statue in Brazil to be taller than Rio's Redeemer

A new statue of Christ being built in Brazil will be taller than the famous Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, BBC reported.
Christ the Protector in the southern city of Encantado will be 43m high with its pedestal, making it the world's third tallest Jesus statue.
A head and outstretched arms were added to the structure last week, which was begun in 2019.
The idea came from local politician Adroaldo Conzatti, who died in March with Covid-19.
An internal elevator will take tourists to a viewpoint in the chest region, 40m up.
The $350,000 project is expected to be completed later in the year, the Association of the Friends of Christ group which is organizing it says.
It is being funded by donations from individuals and companies, the association adds.