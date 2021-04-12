Russian expert: Situation will be different in Karabakh issue if Armenia ex-President Kocharyan wins elections

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has started receiving support among the population. If he wins the snap parliamentary elections, the situation in the Karabakh settlement issue will change, Russian analyst Stanislav Pritchin believes, RIA Novosti reported.
"If a few months ago ... [the situation showed that] [PM Nikol] Pashinyan was definitely winning, now it is becoming clear that former President Robert Kocharyan also has support. It is clear that everything will be clear as a result of the voting, but he [Kocharyan] has a chance [to win the elections]. And then the situation will be completely different—also in the Karabakh [conflict] settlement. But in any case, the Russian mediation and the Russian peacekeeping contingent [at the Karabakh conflict zone] will play a positive role, as there is an interest in maintaining the situation," the analyst told reporters.