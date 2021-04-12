News
Monday
April 12
News
Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter dies in Yerevan from gunshot wound
Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter dies in Yerevan from gunshot wound
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 5:05pm on Sunday, the Yerevan Police received a call from a citizen informing that a woman had committed suicide by shooting herself, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The body of the resident—born in 1981—of an apartment was found, with a gunshot wound to the chest, on the sofa at the balcony of this apartment.

A pistol awarded to her father was found next to the body.

Several forensic examinations have been ordered.

A criminal case has been launched.

The investigation continues.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the father of the deceased is an official of the Russian Federal Security Service.

Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter found dead in Yerevan
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
