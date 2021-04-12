Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter dies in Yerevan from gunshot wound

YEREVAN. – At 5:05pm on Sunday, the Yerevan Police received a call from a citizen informing that a woman had committed suicide by shooting herself, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The body of the resident—born in 1981—of an apartment was found, with a gunshot wound to the chest, on the sofa at the balcony of this apartment.
A pistol awarded to her father was found next to the body.
Several forensic examinations have been ordered.
A criminal case has been launched.
The investigation continues.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the father of the deceased is an official of the Russian Federal Security Service.
