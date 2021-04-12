News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Yerevan hosting symposium on space research, modern technologies
Yerevan hosting symposium on space research, modern technologies
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – A symposium, entitled "Space Research and Modern Technologies," is being held Monday in Yerevan.

It is dedicated to Cosmonautics Day, which is marked on April 12.

The main topic of the conference is the role Soviet Armenia had in the space industry of the ex-USSR.

The opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to Cosmonautics Day will also take place.

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, president of the Center for Space and Aviation Fyodor Yurchikhin, Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev, and Turkmen Ambassador Muhammetgeldi Ayazov are also attending the symposium.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian envoy: Armenia has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the space industry
The ambassador recalled the names of such outstanding Soviet scientists as Viktor Hambardzumyan...
 China and US hold consultations to ensure safety of spacecraft flights to Mars
US law prohibits nearly all contact between NASA and China due to concerns over technology theft...
 France launches first-ever EU military space exercise
During the exercise, specialists will check the response capabilities of the relevant units..
 NASA wants to send first woman to moon by end of decade
As part of the new program called Artemis…
 SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes after landing: Elon Musk still hopes for success
It was reportedly exploaded due to excess rocket fuel...
 Turkey is developing its own hybrid rocket to be used in a mission to the moon
In early February, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan presented...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos