Yerevan hosting symposium on space research, modern technologies

YEREVAN. – A symposium, entitled "Space Research and Modern Technologies," is being held Monday in Yerevan.
It is dedicated to Cosmonautics Day, which is marked on April 12.
The main topic of the conference is the role Soviet Armenia had in the space industry of the ex-USSR.
The opening ceremony of a photo exhibition dedicated to Cosmonautics Day will also take place.
Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, president of the Center for Space and Aviation Fyodor Yurchikhin, Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev, and Turkmen Ambassador Muhammetgeldi Ayazov are also attending the symposium.