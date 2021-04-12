Karasin: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs can play useful role in settlement of situation in Karabakh

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group can play a useful role in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Head of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin told Komersant.
“I believe they [Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, including Russia, France and the United States] could play a useful role in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. It seems that the regular meetings of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs may resume,” Karasin said, adding that, for the time being, most of the issues are linked to the humanitarian issues, including the end of exchange of prisoners of war, the return of bodies and refugees and the creation of proper conditions for residency, as well as the demining of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and nearby areas.
According to Karasin, a lot will depend on how quickly confidence is established between the parties. “Specific steps have already been taken. The President of Russia continues to hold discussions and seek solutions. The commission of Deputy Prime Ministers continues to take action to discuss the issues related to economy, transport and logistics,” he said.