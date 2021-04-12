News
Monday
April 12
News
Closed debates on Karabakh to be held in Georgia legislature committee
Closed debates on Karabakh to be held in Georgia legislature committee
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue will be discussed in the Parliament of Georgia.

The matter is expected to be debated on at the Defense and Security Committee of the legislature, Georgian First Channel reports.

The committee's agenda states that the discussion will focus on "The Impact of the Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Agreement on the Security Environment in the South Caucasus."

Within the framework of these committee debates, the Georgian MPs will listen to the acting head of the Intelligence Service, Shalva Lomidze.

This parliamentary committee meeting is expected to be a closed one, as its meetings on such matters are held behind closed doors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
