News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 50 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At present, 33 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 5,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 668 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,552 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,612 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Military personnel of Russian base in Armenia is vaccinated against COVID-19
Before the introduction of the vaccine, the specialists of the medical service inform the patients...
 Kopirkin: Work will continue on Russia Sputnik V vaccine supply to Armenia
According to Russian ambassador, this issue is being discussed within the framework of specialized organizations…
 Eleven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,550 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 15 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral
The UK Prime Minister…
 Rouhani: 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran is caused by British strain spreading from Iraq
Rouhani said that the main cause of the fourth wave of the pandemic in Iran was a British strain...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos