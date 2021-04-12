Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 50 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At present, 33 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 5,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 668 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,552 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,612 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.