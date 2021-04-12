News
Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader fined for son's luxurious wedding fireworks
Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader fined for son's luxurious wedding fireworks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Police have prepared a report on an administrative violation in connection with the fireworks at the wedding party of the son of Gagik Tsarukyan, head of the National Assembly "Prosperous Armenia" faction. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Media Relations, Analysis and Information Section of the Police Public Relations and Information Department.

On April 11, fireworks were set off—at a restaurant complex—not complying with the requirements of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Police have prepared a report on an administrative violation against the organizer of the fireworks, and an administrative proceeding is being carried out, informed the head of the aforesaid Police section, Zarzand Gabrielyan.

The respective article of the law on administrative offenses stipulates that use of fireworks from 11pm to 7am in Armenia shall result in a fine in the amount of one hundred times the minimum monthly wage.

The luxurious wedding party of the son of Gagik Tsarukyan—opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader, head of its parliamentary faction, and business tycoon—took place in a restaurant complex belonging to his family, at the end of which there was a big fireworks display which became the subject of heated discussions on social media.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
