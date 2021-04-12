Nour News: Iran identifies person involved in nuclear sabotage

Iranian intelligence services have identified the person involved in the sabotage at the nuclear facility in Natanz, an official in the country's intelligence ministry, familiar with the situation, told Nour News.
On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that an accident occurred in the electricity distribution network at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz: no one was injured, there was no environmental pollution, the reasons for the incident were being established.
Later, the vice-president of Iran and the head of the country's atomic energy organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that the incident was an attack and a manifestation of nuclear terrorism.
The Israeli television and radio company Kan, citing intelligence sources, reported that Israel was allegedly behind the incident at the Natanz facility. Mossad is said to have been involved in a cyberattack on a nuclear facility. Subsequently, an unnamed American source confirmed to the New York Times reports of Israel's involvement in the incident, Iranian officials also announced Israel's involvement, promising revenge.