News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Nour News: Iran identifies person involved in nuclear sabotage
Nour News: Iran identifies person involved in nuclear sabotage
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian intelligence services have identified the person involved in the sabotage at the nuclear facility in Natanz, an official in the country's intelligence ministry, familiar with the situation, told Nour News.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that an accident occurred in the electricity distribution network at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz: no one was injured, there was no environmental pollution, the reasons for the incident were being established. 

Later, the vice-president of Iran and the head of the country's atomic energy organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that the incident was an attack and a manifestation of nuclear terrorism.

The Israeli television and radio company Kan, citing intelligence sources, reported that Israel was allegedly behind the incident at the Natanz facility. Mossad is said to have been involved in a cyberattack on a nuclear facility. Subsequently, an unnamed American source confirmed to the New York Times reports of Israel's involvement in the incident, Iranian officials also announced Israel's involvement, promising revenge.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran to increase production capacity of nuclear facility in Natanz by 50% after sabotage
The New York Times, citing sources, reported that the Natanz accident was caused by an explosion...
 German Foreign Minister calls Vienna talks on Iranian nuclear program constructive
The talks will continue next week...
 Rouhani says they are witnessing new chapter in resurgence of Iranian nuclear deal
It is an honor for the Iranian government that our enemies have admitted that the maximum pressure policy...
 Araqchi says US should lift all anti-Iranian sanctions
In an interview with Press TV on Tuesday in Vienna, Araqchi noted that...
 Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges
One of the advances in uranium enrichment is the start of mechanical testing of the IR-9 centrifuge...
 Riyadh is sure that Iran's ballistic program will be negotiated amid new nuclear deal
Tehran has repeatedly stated that the ballistic missile program will not be the subject of negotiations...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos