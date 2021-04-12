News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.78
EUR
633.58
RUB
6.9
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ambassador: Armenian captives return is one of priority issues for Russia leadership
Ambassador: Armenian captives return is one of priority issues for Russia leadership
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The return of Armenian captives to the homeland is one of the priority issues for the Russian leadership and the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters about this Monday.

According to him, hard work is being done in this regard. "There is some progress, captives have been returned many times, and this work continues," the diplomat added.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, continues to work in this regard.

As for Baku's statement that the issue of captives has been “resolved,” Kopirkin said it is difficult for him to comment on this statement by the Azerbaijani side.

Responding to the clarifying question on the respective position of the Russian side, the diplomat stressed that the work continues and he cannot say anything more.

To note, there is no progress since the return of 63 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan. Despite calls from the international community, Baku refuses to return some 200 Armenian captives.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aliyev will send some POWs to Yerevan during election campaign, says Armenia ex-ruling party official
To raise the popularity rating PM Pashinyan…
 Karasin: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs can play useful role in settlement of situation in Karabakh
According to Karasin, a lot will...
 Armenia PM Pashinyan is able to have captives returned, says ruling bloc MP
Because here we are talking about not one person, but the whole state, noted Sandikov…
 CoE MP to host even on immediate release of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
"The issue of the Armenian captives and prisoners of war in Azerbaijan remains one of the most urgent...
 ICRC shares photos of abandoned agricultural equipment near Armenian-Azerbaijani border (PHOTOS)
In these conditions, it makes no sense to use agricultural machinery, and people are forced to leave it for a long time...
 Artsakh interior ministry: Outposts to be added on Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway (PHOTOS)
After the Azerbaijanis had fired shots toward Sarushen village fields…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos