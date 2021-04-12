Ambassador: Armenian captives return is one of priority issues for Russia leadership

YEREVAN. – The return of Armenian captives to the homeland is one of the priority issues for the Russian leadership and the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters about this Monday.
According to him, hard work is being done in this regard. "There is some progress, captives have been returned many times, and this work continues," the diplomat added.
The ambassador expressed confidence that the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Rustam Muradov, continues to work in this regard.
As for Baku's statement that the issue of captives has been “resolved,” Kopirkin said it is difficult for him to comment on this statement by the Azerbaijani side.
Responding to the clarifying question on the respective position of the Russian side, the diplomat stressed that the work continues and he cannot say anything more.
To note, there is no progress since the return of 63 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan. Despite calls from the international community, Baku refuses to return some 200 Armenian captives.