Armenia PM Pashinyan is able to have captives returned, says ruling bloc MP
Armenia PM Pashinyan is able to have captives returned, says ruling bloc MP
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – It is no secret to anyone that Russia has assumed the biggest mediating role in this phase of the conflict, and the return of the captives was perhaps one of the most important, biggest matters at the meeting of the leaders of our two countries. Aleksey Sandikov, a member of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, told this to reporters Monday, adding that Azerbaijan creates additional obstacles for the solution of this issue, and that is why the solution of this problem is delayed.

He expressed a conviction that PM Nikol Pashinyan is able to have the Armenian captives returned from Azerbaijan. "In my opinion, he is capable because here we are talking about not one person, but the whole state. This is the overriding interest of the state, and I find that the head of state does, wants, and he is obligated to fulfill that task," Sandikov said.

He noted that Pashinyan is the head of state, the leader of the ruling political team, and everyone in the latter trusts him.
