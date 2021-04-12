CoE MP to host even on immediate release of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Loucas Fourlas, Member of the European Parliament and chair of the friendship group with Armenia will host an online discussion on April 12 on the immediate release and return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.
"The issue of the Armenian captives and prisoners of war in Azerbaijan remains one of the most urgent and crucial humanitarian issues and should concern us all," he tweeted.
Marina Kaljurand, chair of the delegation for the relations with South Caucasus, Arman Tatoyan, Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Heghine Evinyan, Executive Director of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, will be the speakers of the event.