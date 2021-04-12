Armenia ruling party MP: Construction of new nuclear power plant is real

Construction of a new nuclear power plant is real, and it is viewed in the context of the potential investments that Russia might make and in the context of deepening of the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Alexey Sandikov told reporters in parliament today.
When told that leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan says the incumbent authorities can’t construct a new nuclear power plant since they can’t even set up a club in a village, Sandikov said he doesn’t comment on gossip. “You can ask Marukyan or other colleagues of mine about their views on the construction of a new nuclear power plant. I have already expressed my stance as a supporter of the deepening of Armenian-Russian relations and am not going to discuss other people’s stances,” he added.