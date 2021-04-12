Armenia ruling party MP on government's false announcement about return of Armenian POWs

I have nothing to add to the government’s statement. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Nazeli Baghdasaryan told reporters in parliament today in response to the recent false announcement about the return of Armenian prisoners of war.
Baghdasaryan said she didn’t wish to answer reporters’ questions and urged them to watch the interview that she had given earlier and in which she has already given answers to all questions.
When told that in that interview she had clearly stated that a group of prisoners of war would return, Baghdasaryan didn’t respond and went into her office. She also didn’t answer the question whether she was going to apologize to the parents of the prisoners of war or not.