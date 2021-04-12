News
Iran to increase production capacity of nuclear facility in Natanz by 50% after sabotage
Iran to increase production capacity of nuclear facility in Natanz by 50% after sabotage
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The sabotage at the Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz did not halt the uranium enrichment process at the facility, whose production capacity is planned to be increased by 50%, vice-president of the country, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi noted.

Yesterday's incident at the uranium enrichment facility did not become an obstacle to enrichment, the emergency power supply was connected to the complex, the IRIB television and radio broadcasting corporation reported referring to him. 

According to the Vice President of Iran, in the shortest possible time, the facility in Natanz will continue to work with an increase in productivity by 50%.

He added that within a few days, the authorities will replace the damaged centrifuges with others with greater capacity.

On Sunday, the Iranian side reported that an accident in the power distribution network had been recorded at the Natanz facility. There are no casualties and no environmental pollution. The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, called the incident"a manifestation of nuclear terrorism.

The New York Times, citing sources, reported that the Natanz accident was caused by an explosion organized by the Israeli side. After that, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced Israel's involvement in the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
