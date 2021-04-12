News
Monday
April 12
News
Monday
April 12
IAEA comments on incident at nuclear facility in Iran
IAEA comments on incident at nuclear facility in Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The International Atomic Energy Agency is in contact with the Iranian authorities over the accident at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told RIA Novosti on Monday.

According to him, they are aware of yesterday's media reports of the Natanz event and are in contact with the Iranian authorities regarding these reports.

A meeting of the joint commission on the JCPOA at the level of political directors was held in the Austrian capital in the face-to-face format last week, and indirect negotiations with Iran will resume in the middle of this week.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that an accident occurred in the electricity distribution network at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, no one was injured, there was no environmental pollution, the reasons for the incident were being established. Iranian Vice President and Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi said the incident was an attack and a manifestation of nuclear terrorism.
