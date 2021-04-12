Armenia PM's spokesperson has no comment on false information about return of Armenian POWs

I have no comment. This is what Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan told Tert.am during the protest that the parents and relatives of missing servicemen and prisoners of war were holding near the government building, touching upon the fact that she confirmed the return of prisoners of war and the delay of their return.
Gevorgyan also didn’t respond to the comment that there is a demand for her resignation after her statement and an apology to the parents of prisoners of war. She also didn’t touch upon the statement by commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh Rustam Muradov, who said Armenia’s officials are misleading the population.
Prisoners of war were supposed to be returned on April 8, and the news was confirmed by Mane Gevorgyan, but later, the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan issued a statement stating that the return of prisoners of war was being postponed.