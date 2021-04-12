Relatives of missing and captured servicemen demand meeting with Armenia PM

They need to at least tell us what phase the return of prisoners of war is in and what we can expect. This is what one of the parents of a missing Armenian serviceman told reporters today in front of the government building.
“We demand a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan, not his assistants. We need to understand what is going on and what changes are being made. Today, there are over 800 Armenian prisoners of war. The government has no idea what our children go through every day in Azerbaijan. Only parents have an idea. This is why we all demand an explanation. I’m certain that Mr. Pashinyan has time to meet with the parents, but there are people in government who want to create tension so that the people go against Pashinyan. We also want to know what Pashinyan discussed during his meeting with Putin and what stage the return of our sons is in,” the parent said, adding that all the parents are waiting for the Prime Minister to schedule a meeting.
As reported earlier, the parents and relatives of missing and captured servicemen have been holding a protest near the government building since this morning with the demand for a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the names of missing and captured servicemen. They hoped that the Prime Minister would have something to tell them after his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.