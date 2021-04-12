Dollar loses value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 528.10/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 4.68 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 628.49 (down by AMD 5.09), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 725.35 (down by AMD 4.61), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.83 (down by AMD 0.07) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 428.29, AMD 29,563.5 and AMD 20,425.51, respectively.