Netanyahu says Iran has never given up trying to obtain nuclear weapons
Netanyahu says Iran has never given up trying to obtain nuclear weapons
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran has never given up trying to obtain nuclear weapons and Israel will not allow Tehran to do so, Reuters reported referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He commented on Iran's accusations that Israel sabotaged the nuclear facility in Natanz.

“Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them,” Netanyahu said. “I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of elminating Israel.”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier said that Israel was involved in Sunday's accident at the nuclear facility in Natanz, whose task was to disrupt negotiations on a nuclear deal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
