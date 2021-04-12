Lebanon increases area it claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel

Lebanon has increased the area it claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.

Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Michel Najjar said he signed an amendment to the decree, which officially expands Lebanon's claims by 1,430 square kilometers, AP reported.

Lebanon and Israel began indirect US-brokered talks in October to reach an agreement over the disputed territory believed to be rich in oil and natural gas. The meetings, which ended a few weeks later, were held at a UN post on the border of two countries that technically remain at war. Resolving the border issue could open the way for lucrative oil and gas deals on both sides.

In late October, a Lebanese negotiating delegation made up of generals and professionals proposed a new map that would increase the area by 1,430 square kilometers.

This area should be included in Lebanese territory, in addition to the already contested 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea, which, according to each side, lies within their own exclusive economic zones.

Najjar said that the signatures of the Minister of Defense, Prime Minister and President are still required for the decree to take effect.