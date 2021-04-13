Philippine and US military holding drills amid rising tensions in South China Sea

The Philippine and US military are conducting two-week military exercises amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, Reuters reports.
The countries are continuing exercises that were postponed last year due to the pandemic after Manila recently accused China of territorial incursions by hundreds of ships into the South China Sea.
Chinese diplomats said the boats were simply sheltering from the weather and there were no militias on board.
Social distancing protocols have significantly reduced the number of military personnel involved to 1,000 from nearly 8,000 in previous years.
All ground exercises have been canceled, except live-fire exercises, which do not involve face-to-face combat, Major General Edgard Arevalo said in his speech.