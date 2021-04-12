Armenians win gold at European Championships, on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia, 12.04.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 12.04.21:

The Armenian national team have returned home Monday after successful participation at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow.

They were met by their excited fans at the Zvarnots airport in Yerevan.

Armenia took third place in the medal standings of the combined totals, winning 2 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

European champion Samvel Gasparyan has dedicated his victory to heroes who died in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].

"Today we had to win and prove that we are a strong nation," he told NEWs.am Sport.

The European Weightlifting Championships are a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Azerbaijanis fired shots at the farmers working in the fields of Sarushen village in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs has prepared a report on this incident to submit to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

Besides, the service in the police outposts on the Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway will continue in an intensified mode. Also, outposts will be added for round-the-clock monitoring.

An ICRC delegation in Yerevan has shared photos of abandoned agricultural machinery near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to ICRC's statement, the Karabakh conflict made it difficult, sometimes impossible, to cultivate their lands.

Wars should not impede the safe development of territories necessary for the survival of the population, the ICRC added attaching photos to the statement.

Relatives of Armenian POWs and missing soldiers gathered near the Armenian government building on Monday demanding a meeting with PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The government spokesman talked to them, but it is not clear yet whether Pashinyan will meet the relatives or not.

Armenia President Armen Sarkissian has applied to Constitutional Court on changes to Judicial Code initiated by the current authorities.

The experts noted that the changes that were initiated by the authorities will help them to put pressure on judicial power and thus to expand their power.

According to the president's office statement, regulations proposed by the law are situational and seemingly problematic. The law runs seemingly counter to the Constitution, and therefore the President has decided to apply to the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of the law on addenda and amendments to the Judicial Code and related laws.

On April 10, 2021, the Constitutional Court received the president's application. It will initially be examined in 20 days.

As of Monday morning, 510 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 203,327 in the country.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,753 cases.

Meanwhile, the authorities noted that the UK strain of coronavirus is already circulating in Armenia, and it is not ruled out that some people in the country have symptoms caused by this strain.

The specialists also said that 600 people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca are scheduled to start on Tuesday in Yerevan and on Wednesday—in the provinces of Armenia.

Armenia has acquired AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, with 24,000 and 15,000 batches, respectively.