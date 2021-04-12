Iran to take revenge on Israel for Natanz incident

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry assured on Mon. that Iran will take revenge on the Zionist regime for the Natanz incident, Mehr reports.
Addressing Natanz incident, the spokesperson explained: "It is too early to comment on the amount of damage we have seen in Natanz, and the teams are still investigating."
Regarding the amount of damage, he said: "Basically, the Natanz incident happened due to a failure in the electrical system. The amount of damage must be determined according to the testing of all centrifuges; But for every centrifuge that fails, there is a more advanced one to replace it."
"This was a nuclear terrorism that could have led to a humanitarian catastrophe, so it is a crime against humanity."
"Different answers must be given to this criminal act of the occupying Tel Aviv regime, some of which will be given to the international authorities," he said, "FM Zarif and the Iranian representative in New York are taking the affiliated measures, which will be announced today or tomorrow and will be made public."