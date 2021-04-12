News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Body found with traces of violence in bedroom of a house in Karabakh's Ivanyan village
Body found with traces of violence in bedroom of a house in Karabakh's Ivanyan village
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

On April 11 at 11:05 p.m. the medical unit of Askeran sent a report according to which a resident of Ivanyan village S. Ts., who had called the medical unit, had informed that the body of a man was found in Ivanyan village, the Police of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported.

The chief of the district police division, investigator and operative group left for the scene of the incident right after the report was received. On the same day at 11:10 p.m., the body of R. Sh. was found in his bedroom in the same village, with traces of violence.

After operative measures were taken, it was established that S. Ts. had hit different parts of the body of R. Sh. during a dispute over domestic affairs, after which R. Sh. died. The Investigative Committee of Artsakh is conducting an inspection.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan man falls from 4th floor
A rescue squad of the...
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader fined for son's luxurious wedding fireworks
Police have prepared a report on an administrative violation…
 Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter dies in Yerevan from gunshot wound
New details have come in…
 Azerbaijanis fire at farmers working at fields of Karabakh village
Artsakh MP Metakse Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Fire breaks out in park near US Embassy in Yerevan
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that about 1 hectare of reed thickets burned down...
 12 people, possibly foreigners, are beheaded in attack in Mozambique
The government said dozens of people have died in the latest attack, which began on March 24...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos