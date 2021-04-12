Body found with traces of violence in bedroom of a house in Karabakh's Ivanyan village

On April 11 at 11:05 p.m. the medical unit of Askeran sent a report according to which a resident of Ivanyan village S. Ts., who had called the medical unit, had informed that the body of a man was found in Ivanyan village, the Police of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported.
The chief of the district police division, investigator and operative group left for the scene of the incident right after the report was received. On the same day at 11:10 p.m., the body of R. Sh. was found in his bedroom in the same village, with traces of violence.
After operative measures were taken, it was established that S. Ts. had hit different parts of the body of R. Sh. during a dispute over domestic affairs, after which R. Sh. died. The Investigative Committee of Artsakh is conducting an inspection.