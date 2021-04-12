Greece says Turkey accusations are ridiculous

Greece has criticized Turkey for accusing Athens of harboring terrorists ahead of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias' scheduled visit to Ankara this week.
The timing of the appearance of such absurd and unfounded statements is questionable, the Greek Foreign Ministry noted.
Earlier, a spokesman for the Turkish presidential administration, Fahrettin Altun, posted a video on Twitter claiming that Greece was helping terrorist organizations, the Kurdish Workers' Party.
The Greek Foreign Minister is due to visit Turkey on April 14, where he will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.