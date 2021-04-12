News
Monday
April 12
News
Armenia Parliament Council approves agenda for upcoming four-day sessions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Council of the National Assembly of Armenia today approved the agenda for the upcoming four-day sessions (there are 24 items on the agenda for the sessions set to kick off on April 13).

As reported the National Assembly, the deputies will consider and vote for the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Administrative Procedure Code of Armenia, on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Public-Private Partnership, on making a supplement to the Civil Code of Armenia and several other bills and packages of bills.

The report on the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia in 2020, the annual report on the activities of the National Commission on Television and Radio, as well as the annual reports on the activities of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and the state of protection of human rights and freedoms and on the activities of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia as a National Mechanism for Prevention in 2020 will also be presented.

The parliamentarians will also consider the appointment of a member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
