Armenia MOD visits military hospital, grants departmental medals and certificates to soldiers

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited a military hospital and granted departmental medals and certificates, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The defense minister inquired about the health of the fixed-term servicemen who participated in the war unleashed on September 27, 2020 and received varying degrees of wounds and wished them a speedy recovery.
Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to the servicemen undergoing treatment at the hospital for the courage they showed and their endeavors during the war and granted departmental medals and certificates.