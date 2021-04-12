News
Armenia MOD visits military hospital, grants departmental medals and certificates to soldiers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited a military hospital and granted departmental medals and certificates, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The defense minister inquired about the health of the fixed-term servicemen who participated in the war unleashed on September 27, 2020 and received varying degrees of wounds and wished them a speedy recovery.

Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to the servicemen undergoing treatment at the hospital for the courage they showed and their endeavors during the war and granted departmental medals and certificates.
