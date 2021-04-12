News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic is far from over
WHO chief says COVID-19 pandemic is far from over
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, but it can be brought under control in a few months with proven public health measures, Reuters reported referring to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We too want to see societies and economies reopening, and travel and trade resuming,” he told a news briefing. “But right now, intensive care units in many countries are overflowing and people are dying – and it’s totally avoidable”

“The #COVID19 pandemic is a long way from over. But we have many reasons for optimism. The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped, he added, saying transmission was being driven by “confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Military personnel of Russian base in Armenia is vaccinated against COVID-19
Before the introduction of the vaccine, the specialists of the medical service inform the patients...
 Kopirkin: Work will continue on Russia Sputnik V vaccine supply to Armenia
According to Russian ambassador, this issue is being discussed within the framework of specialized organizations…
 Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,552 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Eleven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,550 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 15 more coronavirus patients have died…
 Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral
The UK Prime Minister…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos