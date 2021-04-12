News
Monday
April 12
News
Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, President of the Union of Milk Producers of Armenia Khachatur Poghosyan said there will be a 10% reduction of amounts of milk purchased from Syunik Province as a result of the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Poghosyan explained that during the winters of the past, farmers in Syunik Province would graze cattle in the southern sectors of Artsakh that are now under the control of Azerbaijan following the war that took place in the fall of 2020, and the territories in those southern sectors are Kovsakan (Zangelan), Vorotan (Kubatli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil).

“Besides that, farmers haven’t managed to gather feed. In the current conditions, they will have to reduce the number of heads of cattle, and this will lead to 10% reduction of the volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Syunik Province,” he added.

The analyst stated that Armenia exports a small volume of milk to Artsakh where the milk is processed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
