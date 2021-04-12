Aliyev says there have been attempts to overthrow him

“There have been coup attempts against me. In 2005, they wanted to organize an ‘orange revolution’ in Azerbaijan in order to bring traitors to power, transfer Karabakh to the Armenians and rule Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said, adding the following:
“At the time, ‘orange revolution’ was trendy. Revolutions were taking place here and there. Now everyone can see what happened after those revolutions. Countries are in poor conditions and can’t get out of crises that last 15-17 years. These countries will rarely be able to get out of the crises,” he declared, RIA Novosti reports.