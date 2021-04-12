News
Chief of Armenian army's General Staff, Iran Ambassador discuss regional issues
Chief of Armenian army's General Staff, Iran Ambassador discuss regional issues
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and Military Attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Colonel Bahman Sadeghin.

As reported the news department of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the defense sector and attached importance to the maintenance and development of the friendly relations between the two countries. They also touched upon regional issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
