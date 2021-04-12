Yerevan State Medical University rector: Soldier's Home to have best surgery room in Armenia soon

Rector of Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan today took to his Facebook page to report that the Soldier's Home will soon have the best surgery room in Armenia.
Muradyan recalled that on April 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium approved allocation of a grant for the program presented by the Support to Wounded Soldiers and Soldiers with Disabilities NGO, as a result of which the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center will receive a grant to obtain equipment for conducting surgeries for those who were wounded or became disabled during the war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).