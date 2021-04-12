News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war
Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. During the meeting, the parties discussed regional security issues and the prospects for the Armenian-Russian cooperation and considered a broad range of issues related to the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the additional measures for the return of prisoners of war and detainees to Armenia and the searches for the bodies of deceased servicemen. President Sargsyan also touched upon the domestic political situation.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 1st Ombudsperson: Person holding office of PM transferred territories while soldiers were alive and fighting
According to Alaverdyan, months after that...
 Volumes of milk purchased from farmers in Armenia's Syunik Province to drop by 10% due to Karabakh war
The analyst stated that Armenia exports a...
 Parents of Armenian POWs and missing servicemen discontent with meeting with Armenia PM
The parents of prisoners of war and...
 Grove dedicated to memory of freedom fighters of Karabakh war opened in Cyprus
Eleni Theocharous has been standing with...
 Aliyev says Azerbaijan wants to know how Armenia obtained Iskander-M missiles
Baku claims that Iskanders were...
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev is photographed against backdrop of own "apotheosis of war" (PHOTOS)
A “park” of Armenian armored equipment taken as loot has emerged in Baku…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos