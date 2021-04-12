Armenia 3rd President, Russia Ambassador discuss consequences of recent Karabakh war

Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. During the meeting, the parties discussed regional security issues and the prospects for the Armenian-Russian cooperation and considered a broad range of issues related to the consequences of the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the additional measures for the return of prisoners of war and detainees to Armenia and the searches for the bodies of deceased servicemen. President Sargsyan also touched upon the domestic political situation.”