5 political parties of Armenia demand that President sign bill on amendments to Electoral Code

Five Armenian political parties, including Righteous Armenia Party, Sovereign Armenia Party, Republic Party, For Republic Party and the United Labor Party, have issued a statement demanding that the President of Armenia sign the bill on amendments to the Electoral Code and that the National Assembly adopt the remaining part of the electoral reforms in the Electoral Code as soon as possible in order to ensure the holding of elections in an atmosphere in which there will be more political competition.
In their statement, the five political parties state that even though they have many disagreements, they all share the view that the ‘rating’ voting system distorted the logic of political competition and that renunciation of this voting system arises from public opinion and public interest. They add that the change of the voting system will have a positive impact on the quality of the elections.