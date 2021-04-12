Armenian brothers aged 7 and 10 steal car of football club member

On April 10 at around 1:30 p.m. Gegham Tumbaryan, a 25-year-old citizen of Ararat city, called the police and reported that his Hyundai car, which was parked near the Mika sport complex in Yerevan, was stolen in the period between 11:00 and 11:20 in the morning, shamshyan.com reports.
According to Shamshyan.com, police revealed the case and found out that car had been stolen by residents of Shengavit district of Yerevan Alex H. and his brother Levon H. aged 10 and 7, respectively.
The boys were found at the Sebastia-Hovnatan intersection and transferred to the local police station along with the car. Their parents were summoned, and the brothers were transferred to them.
According to Gagik Shamshyan, Gegham Tumbaryan is a member of FC Sevan.