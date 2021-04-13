Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on Aliyev's statement on transfer of lands and former Armenian authorities

Aliyev is delirious once again. He is trying to make the former authorities of Armenia feel embarrassed about the embarrassing thing that the capitulator did. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the statement that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made today, stating that President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan ‘had promised to return the lands’ after the war in April 2016:

“Aliyev is behaving like the head of Nikol’s [Prime Minister of Armenia] election campaign headquarters. If Armenia was supposed to transfer lands two weeks later, how was it that in October 2016 Aliyev was complaining that there is a demand for him to recognize the independence of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)? He was the one who said the Armenians shouldn’t step out of Lachin and Karvachar. After all, both Russian Co-Chair [of the OSCE Minsk Group] Popov and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Zakharova have presented the essence of the negotiations. The land giver and capitulator is Nikol, the partner of the “constructive” Aliyev,” Sharmazanov stated.

Aliyev had also stated that the war in April 2016 was allegedly stopped under conditions that were appropriate for him so that negotiations would be launched immediately. A month after the war, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met in Vienna.

In June, Russia hosted a summit and, according to Aliyev, Serzh Sargsyan asked him for two weeks to solve the problem. Aliyev said Sargsyan had promised him that he would solve the problem, Aliyev agreed, and Sargsyan left.

However, according to Ailyev, Serzh Sargsyan refused to fulfill his ‘promise’ after the seizure of the Patrol Sentry Service Regiment in Armenia. Aliyev also mentioned that even after the revolution that took place in Armenia, the new authorities also asked for time and ‘deceived him again’.