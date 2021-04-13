News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Arshak Karapetyan is appointed, by virtue of law, 1st deputy chief of Armenia army, says government
Arshak Karapetyan is appointed, by virtue of law, 1st deputy chief of Armenia army, says government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Arshak Karapetyan is considered to have been appointed, by virtue of law, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, according to a statement issued by the government.

As per this statement, taking into account that the President did not sign—within the timeframes specified by the Constitution and the Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen—the respective draft submitted by the Prime Minister and did not return it to the Prime Minister with his objections, based on the Constitution, Arshak Karapetyan is considered to have been appointed, by virtue of law, to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia as of Tuesday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia opposition consolidation not happening
And many opposition figures believe that its main culprits are ex-Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan…
 5 political parties of Armenia demand that President sign bill on amendments to Electoral Code
In their statement, the five political parties state...
 Armenia Parliament Council approves agenda for upcoming four-day sessions
The report on the activities of the...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan recently meets with NGO-representing intellectuals (PHOTOS)
They discussed the situation on the ground and the prospects of political developments in the country…
 PM Pashinyan is now de facto traitor, nation-destroyer, says Armenia ex-deputy defense minister
Nikol's fanaticism is destroying Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and Armenia…
 Political scientist: Armenia ruling force has no chance of winning if other forces run successful election campaign
As per Badalyan, PM Pashinyan may use administrative resources in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, but not in full…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos