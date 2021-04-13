Arshak Karapetyan is appointed, by virtue of law, 1st deputy chief of Armenia army, says government

Arshak Karapetyan is considered to have been appointed, by virtue of law, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, according to a statement issued by the government.
As per this statement, taking into account that the President did not sign—within the timeframes specified by the Constitution and the Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen—the respective draft submitted by the Prime Minister and did not return it to the Prime Minister with his objections, based on the Constitution, Arshak Karapetyan is considered to have been appointed, by virtue of law, to the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia as of Tuesday.