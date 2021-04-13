Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of servicemen killed during the hostilities and still considered missing is continuing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Tuesday—this time in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.
Ever since the ceasefire in November 2020, a total of 1,539 dead bodies—27 of which, according to preliminary data, are of civilians—were found and retrieved from the Artsakh territories now under the control of Azerbaijan.