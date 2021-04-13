News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
528.1
EUR
628.49
RUB
6.83
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh
Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of servicemen killed during the hostilities and still considered missing is continuing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Tuesday—this time in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Ever since the ceasefire in November 2020, a total of 1,539 dead bodies—27 of which, according to preliminary data, are of civilians—were found and retrieved from the Artsakh territories now under the control of Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s office: Ilham the falsifier should decide which of his lies is more “correct”
The present-day boldness of the Azerbaijani president, who regularly lost to Serzh Sargsyan in the war, is understandable on the diplomatic front, but…
 Artsakh ombudsman: Not so much Azerbaijan dictator’s disrespect but civilized humanity’s indifference is surprising
The Karabakh human rights defender issued a statement on the opening of the “military park” in Baku…
 Human rights chief meets POWs relatives from Armenian Shirak province
During the meetings the issues of protecting the rights of both prisoners of war...
 Russia, Iran FMs discuss regional countries’ role in long-term settlement process in Karabakh
Russia and Iran have stressed the importance of achieving a lasting political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, said Russia’s Lavrov…
 Aliyev not ruling out signing peace agreement with Armenia
The Azerbaijani president believes that the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone remains fragile after the end of the military actions…
 Armenia ombudsman: Baku "Park" dedicated to Artsakh war is proof of Azerbaijani genocidal policy (PHOTOS)
This absolutely vicious phenomenon proves once again that we must not allow ourselves to be intoxicated with false Azerbaijani peace building initiatives…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos