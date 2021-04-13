News
Russia, Iran FMs discuss regional countries’ role in long-term settlement process in Karabakh
Russia, Iran FMs discuss regional countries’ role in long-term settlement process in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russia and Iran have stressed the importance of achieving a lasting political and diplomatic settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. The statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a news conference after his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"We discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, taking into account Russia's mediation efforts which allow maintaining a stable ceasefire. We stressed the importance of overcoming the consequences of the conflict and, in general, its long-term political and diplomatic settlement on a fair basis, in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples and taking into account the role that the countries in the region can play in this process," said the Russian FM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
